The Hitchcock Public Library will have its fall book and rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “The Spooky Express Texas” storytime and sing-a-long at 1:30 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be live on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Helen Hall Library will have its Halloween at the Library event for all ages from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. The library is also a Teal Pumpkin site. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will have its Stories on Demand program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 18 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will offer its Know Your Rights series from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. “Car Accident — What’s Next?” will be discussed. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For meeting information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
Helen Hall Library will have its Teen Writers Workshop event for ages 12-18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. Must register. To sign up, visit helenhall.libguides.com/teenservices/programs or call 281-554-1102.
Galveston Reads will have its Movie Night event featuring “Coco” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. All ages welcome. To register, visit galvestonreads.org/events.
The Adult Services Department of Helen Hall Library will present its genealogy series, “Grandma was a WAC: Women in the Military World War I and II,” with Melissa Hayes from the Clayton Genealogy Library from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. For information, call 281-554-1102.
The Friendswood Poets will have its Ekphrastic Poetry Event at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Dru Watkins will be the featured poet. For information, call 281-482-7135.
