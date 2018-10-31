GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following programs at various times Wednesdays through Nov. 12 at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:15 a.m. — Lap Sit Story Time program, for pre-walkers and their loved ones;
• 10 a.m. — Story Time — features storytelling, music, movement and puppets; for walking babies, toddlers, preschoolers, homeschoolers, and their loved ones; and
• 3:30 p.m. — Story Time For Everyone — all ages welcome to share books, music, puppets, movement, rhymes and an occasional art activity.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 19 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
For information, call 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will have its 2018 Fine-Forgiveness Food Drive during normal business hours Thursday through Nov. 30 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For every nonperishable item patrons donate, $10 worth of fines will be forgiven.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Lighthouses of Galveston Bay” at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3008.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have a book discussion and signing with author Jan Johnson from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library’s Animé and Manga Club will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
The club will read manga, discuss old and new favorites, and take part in new manga based activities each month. Snacks will be provided. For ages 12-18.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.