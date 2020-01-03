GALVESTON
There will be an author talk/book signing with Mackenzie Finkles, author of “Beyond the Halls: An Insider’s Guide to Loving Museums” from 10 a.m. to noon today in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library 2310 Sealy St.
Light refreshments will be served and books will be available for purchase.
For information, visit www.galvestonhistorycenter.org.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present Saturday Stories at 10 a.m. Saturdays through April 25 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Monday at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Jan. 27 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Adult Board Game Night for ages 18 and older will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Young Adult Library Leaders teen leadership group for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Pop-up Penguin” craft event for ages 3-12 at 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“We Were the Lucky Ones” by Georgia Hunter will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays Jan. 15 through April 29 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Fandom Discussion & Debate Club for ages 13-18 will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its baby time event for ages 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Tuesdays Jan. 21 through April 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2020 will have its train the trainer session for ages 18 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens is the 2020 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
