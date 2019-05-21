TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through June 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through June 26 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited. Call 409-643-5977.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have registration for its Summer Reading Club during normal business hours May 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
The club is for newborns through preschoolers (50 Books Club) and kindergarteners through seventh-graders (STAR Reading Club). Registration ends Aug. 17.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s adult summer reading program will begin May 28 and end Aug. 16 at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons can register via Beanstack on a computer, mobile device or at the reference desk.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will present “On the Trail of the Buffalo Soldiers” at 6 p.m. May 30 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The adult department of the library will welcome troops from Houston’s Buffalo Soldiers Museum for an in uniform presentation of the history of the legendary Buffalo Soldiers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
The Teen Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Rosenberg Library will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. May 31 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.; and the Palm Beach Summer Reading Swim Kick-off will be from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 31 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Free admission for the entire family.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Saturday Stories event from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 1 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. June 3 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays June 3 through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium (June 17 and July 1 in Fox Room) of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages June 3 through June 29 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event at 11 a.m. Mondays June 3 through Aug. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays June 3 through Aug. 19 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr., 713-252-4127.
TEXAS CITY
The Houston Museum of Natural Science will offer a presentation on astronomy for ages 5-12 at 2 p.m. June 4 at Moore Memorial Public Library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its coastal crafts event for ages 18 and older at 4 p.m. June 4 (Perler bead coasters) and July 9 (make your own wire wrapped necklace with Anette Kinslow) in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Lego Brickyard Drop-in event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 4 at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for creative free play with Legos. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Arts Alive! Space ‘Sploration event at 10 a.m. June 5 in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Do-It-Yourself Painted Cork Boards activity for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. June 5 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Make It With Cardboard activity for ages 5-12 at 10 a.m. June 6 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
