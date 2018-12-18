FRIENDSWOOD
The Friends of the Friendswood Public Library will have its book sale from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive.
For information, call 281-482-7135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have the following events for adults ages 18 and older in its Fox Room at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday — The Poetry of Edgar Allan Poe, by Robert Frank;
• 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday — Adult Trivia Night; and
• 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 — Adult Board Game Night.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library’s Teen Book Club (ages 12-18) will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Teens will get to discuss books, choose books to read, and pick up the next discussion book.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Breakfast with Santa event for children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Parents must pre-register their child/children. Take your own camera.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library is inviting children to participate in its Christmas Countdown with Stories book event daily at 4 p.m. through Saturday at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will get to enjoy festive holiday stories leading up to Christmas Day.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present its Kids in the Kitchen event from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present The Yule Ball for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Photography 1860-1890 exhibit will be on display during normal hours through Dec. 31 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
The exhibit will include the earliest known photographs of downtown Galveston, which were taken by Sache & Potter Studio in 1861, just before the Civil War. Other early photos also will be featured.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have its discussion leader training from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
To RSVP, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call Dustan Archer at 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
Galveston Reads 2019 will have the following events at the following times/location:
• Movie Night: “Patch Adams” — 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 in the Wortham Auditorium of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Book discussion — 2 p.m. Jan. 19 and 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.; and 10 a.m. Feb. 9 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St.;
• St. Vincent’s Open House — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at 2817 Postoffice St.;
• Musical event: Alligator Handshake — 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Bryan Museum Conservatory at 1315 21st St.;
• St. Vincent’s Speaker Panel — 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Harris Gallery at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• Professor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 7 in the Wortham Auditorium at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.;
• University of Texas Medical Branch Doctor’s Panel — 7 p.m. March 18 in the Seibel Wing at Galveston College at 4015 Ave. Q.
“No Apparent Distress: A Doctor’s Coming of Age on the Front Lines of American Medicine,” by Dr. Rachel Pearson is the 2019 selection.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
