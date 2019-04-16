Government
• The Galveston County Federal Courthouse and city offices in League City will be open Friday.
• Offices in Galveston County and courthouse will be closed Friday.
• City offices in Kemah will close at noon Thursday and remain closed through Friday.
• City offices in Dickinson will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Friday.
• The cities of Galveston, Hitchcock, Texas City, Clear Lake Shores, Santa Fe, Jamaica Beach, Bayou Vista, La Marque and Tiki Island will be closed Friday.
• Offices in the city of Friendswood will be closed Friday; however, the city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday only to receive applications for ballots by mail for the May 4 election .
Schools
• Students at O’Connell College Preparatory School and Ambassadors Preparatory Academy will be released early Thursday. Students will return Tuesday.
• Students of the Hitchcock and Friendswood independent school districts, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Odyssey Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and Trinity Episcopal School will be out Friday and Monday. Students will return Tuesday.
• Students at the Clear Creek, Texas City, Dickinson, High Island, Santa Fe independent school districts, Upward Hope Academy, Satori School and Abundant Life Christian School will be out Friday. Students return Monday.
• College of the Mainland will be closed Friday and reopen Monday.
• Galveston College will be closed Friday.
• Students at Texas A&M University at Galveston will not have classes Friday. Administrative offices will be open.
• The University of Houston Clear Lake will be open Friday. The Alfred R. Neumann Library will be closed Sunday.
• Information wasn’t provided from the Galveston Independent School District, Bay Area Christian School, Holy Family Catholic School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and True Cross Catholic School.
Libraries
• The Friendswood, Dickinson and Moore Memorial public libraries, and the Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Friday through Sunday.
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Friday through Sunday.
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed Saturday.
• Helen Hall Library in League City will be closed Sunday.
• Hours at Rosenberg Library will not be affected.
• Mail delivery and post office hours will not be affected.
Other closings
• Most banks will not be affected.
• The McGuire-Dent and Wright Cuney recreation centers in Galveston will be closed Friday and will reopen Saturday.
• The Lasker Park pool will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday; and will be open during regular hours Saturday.
• Island Transit (including fixed routes and trolley service) will operate a Saturday schedule Friday. The administration office will be closed Friday.
• The Biosphere Recycle facility in Texas City will be closed Friday.
• The Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday and reopen Saturday.
• Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed Friday and Saturday.
• Hometown Heroes Park will be closed Sunday.
