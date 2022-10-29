City meetings Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Oct. 319:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.Nov. 16:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.7 p.m.: Santa Fe Planning and Zoning Commission, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.Nov. 23:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Zoning Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: Kemah City Council, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.5 p.m.: Texas City Commissioners meeting, city hall, 1801 Ninth Ave. N., 409-948-3111.Nov. 77 p.m.: Friendswood City Council, council chambers, 910 S. Friendswood Drive, 281-996-3270.4 p.m.: City of Galveston Landmark Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.6 p.m.: City of League City Planning & Zoning Commission, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1081.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put “city meetings” in the subject line. Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com and put "city meetings" in the subject line. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGrowing Houston chain buys Queen's Bar-B-Que; couple buys Santa Fe castleGalveston car chase suspect held on $1.1 million in bondsOverdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston CountyGalveston District 2 councilman plans to resign because of moveGuest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas'League City man faces life in prison for killing wifeGalveston ISD buses, police vehicle involved in wreck on I-45Ball High goes out a blowout winner over Northside in 'old' Courville Stadium's final gameLeague City developer, wife, dropped as parade grand marshals over lawsuitGalveston businessmen injured in crash on Broadway CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailWinter Sports Preview CommentedGuest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (89) Love the candidates or not, this election demands action (86) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) Overdose and death from fentanyl on rise in Galveston County (49) We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' (47) Guest commentary: Billboards should say 'Thanks for Nothing Texas' (44) Galveston ISD must build an eight-lane track (44) Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate (42) Guest editorial: San Antonio Express-News: Under Abbott or O’Rourke, will Texas economy thrive? (37)
