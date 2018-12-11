Business in Brief
Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
3 p.m. Thursday: Jamaican Me Tan & Boutique at 2324 Palmer Highway.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Christmas open house from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in Suite A at 8300 state Highway 6.
To RSVP, email hitchcockchamber@gmail.com or call 409-986-9224.
