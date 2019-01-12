GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Americanah,” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will be closed Monday through Jan. 28 at 2310 Sealy St.
The Randall Room also will be closed during this time period.
Children’s programming will continue as scheduled and a browsing collection of juvenile materials will be available in the Patron’s Room on the second floor.
For information, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Blue Orchard,” by Jackson Taylor, will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 26 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
