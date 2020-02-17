The Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Cowan Education Center, 4133 Warpath, in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host the “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” exhibit through Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. today.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
The Hitchcock Independent School District Board of Trustees will have its regular meeting and a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 25, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28 and May 19 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
HOUSTON
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will present “Nappy Hair Stories” written and performed by Laura D. Oliver at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Bayou Theater on its campus, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Oliver will have a conversation with the audience about her relationship with her hair. The free event is in conjunction with Black History Month and sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
For information, visit uhcl.edu/BayouTheater or call 281-283-3024.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
The Texas City High School Baseball Booster Club will have a golf tournament fundraiser event March 15 at Topgolf, 21401 Interstate 45 N., in Webster. Deadline to register is March 10. For information, email texascitybaseball@gmail.com or call Meredith Wray, 409-739-6276.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Noon Optimist Club will conduct its 80th annual Youth Oratorical Contest at 10 a.m. March 21 at Texas A&M University at Galveston, 200 Seawolf Parkway.
Any youth born on or after Oct. 2, 2000 are eligible to compete (no degree-seeking students in college). All speeches on the topic “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries” must be prepared by the student and must be between four and five minutes long. Prizes will be awarded.
For information or a copy of the contest rules and entry form, call Robert Bastien, 409-763-2454.
