The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2019 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
New students can apply for admission at https://gc.edu/admissions/new-students or applytexas.org.
For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-4242.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a project graduation meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday in the library of the school at 397 Duroux.
All senior parents are encouraged to attend.
For information, call Diane Davis, 409-354-8711, Eula West, 409-771-0276, or Tammy Proffitt, 409-392-8880.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have open registration for the 2019 fall semester through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Financial aid is available for qualifying students. On-campus housing also is available. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/academics/degrees.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its sixth annual “Dine Out to Donate” fundraiser Oct. 7 at various restaurants in the area. For a complete list of who’s participating, visit www.ClearCreekEducation Foundation.org or call Kelsey McNeil Richardson, 281-284-0174.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Oct. 26 to 1 a.m. Oct. 27 at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets, which will be available Sept. 1, are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
