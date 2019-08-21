The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year during normal business hours weekdays at 5701 FM 2004.
Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will have general registration for the fall 2019 semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday on the first floor of Moody Hall on its campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
Late registration will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
New students can apply for admission at https://gc.edu/admissions/new-students or applytexas.org.
For information, email admissions@gc.edu or call 409-944-4242.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have open registration for the 2019 fall semester through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Financial aid is available for qualifying students. On-campus housing also is available. For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/academics/degrees.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 will have a fundraising event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Altitude Trampoline Park, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The fee will be $15 for two hours of jump time, and Altitude socks are required and available for $2 each (participants must mention that you’re there for the school’s fundraiser). Twenty percent of proceeds will be given to the class.
For information, contact Jacinta Urps, jurps@tcisd.org or 409-316-9335.
