GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its 17th annual Lunch with a Leader event Tuesday at 3906 Ave. T.
Leaders are needed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (elementary); 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. (middle school); and 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (high school).
If you’d like to sign up, contact Janice Campbell, jcampbell@cis.galv.org or 409-765-5395.
The Santa Fe Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host the “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” exhibit through Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
