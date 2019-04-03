GALVESTON
Galveston College will feature an exhibition of ceramic art by visiting artist Jeff Forster through Thursday in the third floor gallery of the Fine Arts Building at 4015 Ave. Q.
The gallery will be open during regular college hours.
There also will be a workshop with Forster from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the ceramics studio in the Fine Arts Building, and a closing reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the gallery.
For information, email Amanda Barry Jones at abarry@gc.edu.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
Texas City Independent School District’s Education for the Future’s annual Youthfest and Duck Derby will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sting Creek in Texas City. Sponsorships are available. For information, contact Christina Hall-Payne at cjhall@tcisd.org or 409-916-0108.
TEXAS CITY
The Art Gallery at College of the Mainland will feature “Slicing Time: Drawing and Narrative” by Chris Troutman during normal hours through May 7 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 9:30 a.m. April 10.
The exhibit is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.com.edu.
The Front Door Social & Charity Club is accepting applications for its annual scholarships at www.fdscc.org through April 13. Donations can be mailed to FDSCC, P.O. Box 65, La Marque, TX 77568.
For information, call Reginald Warren, 409-739-4782.
The Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, along with the Ivy Isle Foundation of Texas will offer two scholarships to graduating seniors attending high school on Galveston Island. For information and application, visit www.ivyislefoundationoftexas.org. April 13 is the deadline to apply.
