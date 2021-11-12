LA MARQUE

The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.

Membership is free.

For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.

LEAGUE CITY

The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its State of Health Care breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker St.

Dan Newman, Noel J. Cardenas, Dr. Williams Phillips and Stephen K. Jones Jr. will be on the panel.

Admission is $25 for members and $35 for all others. To purchase tickets, visit leaguecitychamber.com or call 281-338-7339.

WEBSTER

The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N.

Membership is free.

For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.

WEBSTER

The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N.

For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.

GALVESTON

The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its monthly Good Morning Galveston from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at Texas Tail Distillery, 2416 Postoffice St.

The importance of community and giving back during the holiday season will be the topic of discussion. For information, call 409-763-5326.

