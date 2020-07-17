ROSENBERG LIBRARY
Rosenberg Library’s children’s summer reading club is still accepting registration. Free T-shirts while supplies last. Readers logging 600 minutes of reading qualify for an engraved trophy. To sign up, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020. For other programs available, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
Rosenberg Library will present “Meditation for Inner Peace During Turbulent Times” with Daya Sharma from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. For ages 18 and older. To sign up, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Magic Workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Caught in the Web at 10 a.m. July 29. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 via Zoom. To sign up, email scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Rosenberg Library’s Children’s Department will have its virtual Zoom program: Mixed-Up Fairy Tale Live at 10 a.m. Aug. 5. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit https://rosenberg-library.org/src2020.
Adult Crafts to Go! for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To sign up to schedule a time to pick up your supplies, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Online Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 26 via Zoom. “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott will be discussed. For information, email awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
•••
MOORE MEMORIAL PUBLIC LIBRARY
Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, will have the following children and teen summer program events (all summer crafts/projects are available for pickup for Texas City residents only; and while supplies last):
• Do-it-yourself sock puppets for ages 5-12; and do-it-yourself de-stress crafts for ages 12-18 — today;
• Balloon towers for ages 9-12; do-it-yourself agamograph for ages 5-12; and studio Ghibli crafts for ages 12-18 — today and July 24; and
• Paper cutting craft for ages 9-12; Escape Quest! escape room for ages 5-12; and calming origami for ages 12-18 — July 24 and July 31.
The library’s summer reading program for ages 5 and older ends July 31.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its family fun posts event Fridays through July 31 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
Moore Memorial Public Library will have its virtual preschool story times for ages 3-5 Wednesdays through July 29 via its Facebook page, or Instagram (@moorepubliclibrary). For information, call 409-643-5977.
•••
HELEN HALL LIBRARY
Helen Hall Library is offering its “Imagine Your Story” virtual summer reading program for ages 0-11 online only. The program will be every Monday through July 31. Registration and reading logs are available at www.leaguecity.com/3146/Helen-Hall-Library. The library also will have the following events:
Teen programs, ages 12-18
• Teen Summer Reading Program; sign up at helenhall.libguides.com/SummerReading2020;
For all events below, sign up at https://helenhall.libguides.com/TeenServices/Programs.
• Teen Animé Club — through July 31;
• Magical Marathon — From 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom;
• Teen Writers Club — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 28 via Zoom;
• Game On — From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 and July 29 via Zoom; and
• Magic Workshop — From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. July 29 via Zoom.
Adult programs
• Throughout the summer: Road Trip. Take a seven-week road trip across America where each week the library will highlight books, DVIDs and e-books in its adult collections about states across America.
• Journaling with Susan: Tell your story and create a journal.
• English conversation practice for students practicing English at all different levels at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through July 29.
• Adult computer classes — Wednesday (jigsaw puzzles); and July 29 (drawing).
For information, call Darla Rance, 281-554-1102.
•••
MAE S. BRUCE LIBRARY
The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe is offering its summer reading program for all ages through July 31. There will be virtual programs, take-home craft kits and grab-and-go activities. For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org.
•••
HITCHCOCK PUBLIC LIBRARY
The Hitchcock Public Library will offer the following summer reading programs at 1 p.m. via hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or on its Facebook page on the following dates:
• Tuesday — Orbit, mascot of the Houston Astros, will make an appearance;
• Wednesday — Learn how to make a whirlywhig craft
• Thursday — Learn how to make “butter” craft
• July 28 — Summer special: Birdhouse craft
• July 29 — Bird kite craft
• July 30 — Experiments using eggs, raisins and shaving cream
• Aug. 4 — Summer Special: Recycled materials craft
• Aug. 5 — Craft: Learn how to make a lizard and dinosaur out of clay
• Aug. 6 — Experiment: Static electricity butterfly.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
