The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have the following events at 1200 Amburn Road:
• The COM Concert Band will have its spring concert in its conference center at 7:30 p.m. Monday;
• Cinco de Mayo celebration will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center;
• The COM Jazz Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in its Fine Arts Building;
• A bilingual scholarship and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday in its Innovations Lab in the Technical Vocational building, Room 1418.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
LEAGUE CITY
The Friendswood High School Academic Banquet is set for Thursday at the South Shore Harbour Hotel at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Alumni and the community are encouraged to sponsor a table for the event by visiting http://fhspto.org/academic-banquet, or by contacting Hillary Rosenthal at hillary_rosenthal@yahoo.com or 772-225-0669, or Liz King at eking@fisdk12.net or 281-482-3413, Ext. 6557.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its open enrollment event for grades PK2 through eighth-grade during normal business hours through Friday at 720 23rd St.
For information, visit www.TESgalv.org or call Chloe Knauer at 409-765-9391.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 6, and Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
The Youth For Understanding organization is seeking families to assist in the placement of international exchange students while they attend local high schools in our area. More than 2,000 YFU students come to the U.S. from about 50 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America and the Pacific. Those interested should call 866-493-8872 or visit www.yfu-usa.org.
GALVESTON
Moody Gardens will offer its Home School Days events for students who are homeschooled at 1 Hope Blvd. on the following date:
• Sept. 11 — Discovery Pyramid and MG 3D Theater;
Fees are $15 for per person for non-members or $3 per person for members (must show Moody Gardens membership card at check-in).
RSVP must be made at least two weeks in advance. To RSVP or get more information, email specialist@moodygardens.org or call 409-683-4281.
