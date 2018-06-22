TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through July 27 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Finally Friday Movie Night event for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
The library will present a free screening of “Jurassic Park.” Free snacks and soda will be provided.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Smell-o-rama test event — today;
• Get “Mad About Science” with the “Design of Music” program — Tuesday;
• Get Crafty! We’re making rain makers — Wednesday;
• Galveston Bay Ambassadors: Fish, crabs, oysters and shrimp, oh my! — Thursday; and
• Water Day! Relay Race Day! (take clothes you can get wet in) — June 29.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present the KoumanKe’lé African Dance and Drum group from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-in Games event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Patrons are invited to drop-in for a creative game event. Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present Moody Gardens’ penguins for ages 6-12 at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its Get Animated! Make a Zoetrope event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its marionettes event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present its Alternative Rock with Ranger Lisa of Galveston Island State Park event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get to learn about the Anthropocene era, which is filled with plastic debris.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event for adults from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and July 18 in the Fox Room and the Wortham Auditorium of the library, respectively, at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
LEAGUE CITY
Helen Hall Library will have an antiques round-table meeting at 1 p.m. July 2 at 100 W. Walker St.
Call 281-554-1101 or visit www.leaguecitylibrary.org.
