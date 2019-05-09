GALVESTON
The 27th annual Juneteenth Development Corp. Scholarship Gala will be at 7 p.m. June 2 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Admission is $15 per adult and $7.50 per child at the door.
For information, call Dorothy Brown, 409-762-0063, or Wyzell Wortham-Lewis, 409-256-3208.
GALVESTON
The 23rd annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Banquet will be at 7 p.m. June 4 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
State Rep. Sefronia Thompson will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35 per person.
For tickets and information, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The sixth annual Juneteenth Gala will be at 7 p.m. June 13 in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will speak via taped video, and Jay Guerrero, Cornyn’s staff member and southeast regional director, will speak in person. Gerald Sullivan also will be presented with the 2019 Juneteenth Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tickets are $25 per person, and a reserved table of eight is $225.
For tickets, call Pete Henley, 409-392-0317, or Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
The Green Book Lecture & Shoebox Luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 15 at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O.
The event will be presented by Ruben and Toya Levi.
RSVP is required, as seating is limited.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
GALVESTON
The 40th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. June 19 in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
The event is free and open to the public. Free breakfast will be provided by You Can’t Touch This.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual Emancipation March and program June 19 at 2015 Broadway.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be an African Village featuring an African drum circle, exhibits, and children’s arts and crafts in the church’s parking lot. And, then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Emancipation March and program will take place.
Marchers should meet at 5:55 p.m. on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St.
For information, email Sharon Gillins at sbgillins@gmail.com.
LA MARQUE
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by the Juneteenth Committee of La Marque will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at Walter Feigle Park at 1009 Bayou Road.
The event will include food, drinks, music, a concert, spoken word, line dancing, and more.
For information, call 409-655-9261 or 409-457-2708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.