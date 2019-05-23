Government
• All offices in Galveston County and the Federal Courthouse will be closed May 27.
Cities• City offices in Galveston, Friendswood, La Marque, Santa Fe, Texas City, Jamaica Beach, Dickinson, League City, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Tiki Island, Hitchcock and Kemah will be closed May 27.
• Trash routes in Galveston will not be picked up May 27. May 27 routes will be picked up May 28, and so forth.
• Residential and commercial trash routes in League City and Texas City will not be affected.
• Information wasn’t provided from city of Dickinson.
Schools• Galveston, Clear Creek, Texas City, Dickinson, Friendswood, High Island, Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts, Upward Hope Academy, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School, Satori School, Holy Family Catholic School, Odyssey Academy, Bay Area Christian School, O’Connell College Preparatory School and Abundant Life Christian School will be closed May 27.
• Galveston College, Texas A&M University at Galveston, College of the Mainland and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed May 27.
Libraries• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe, Helen Hall Library in League City, and the Hitchcock Public Library will be closed May 25 through May 27.
• Rosenberg Library, the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City, and the Friendswood and Dickinson public libraries will be closed May 27.
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed May 25.
Mail• The post office will be closed May 27. No mail will be delivered May 27.
Other closings
• The Daily News will be closed May 27.
•Most banks will be closed May 27.
• Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed May 25 through May 27.
• Walker Pool and Hometown Heroes Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 25 through May 27 with free admission during Memorial Day weekend only.
