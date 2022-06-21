City meetings Jun 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAY9 a.m.: City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment, council chambers, 823 25th St.3:30 p.m.: City of Galveston Planning Commission, council chambers, 823 25th St.5:15 p.m.: Texas City Zoning Commission, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: Kemah Community Development Corp., board meeting, city hall, 1401 state Highway 146, 281-334-1611.6 p.m.: Village of Tiki Island Council, Public Safety Building, 747 Tiki Drive, 409-935-1427.6:30 p.m.: Clear Lake Shores City Council, Club House, 931 Cedar, 281-334-2799.June 235 p.m.: Galveston City Council, city hall, 823 25th St, 409-797-3510.7 p.m.: Santa Fe City Council, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.June 279:30 a.m.: Galveston County Commissioners Court, 722 21st St., Galveston, 409-766-2244.June 285:15 p.m.: Texas City Board of Adjustments, 7800 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, 409-643-5925.6 p.m.: City of Hitchcock Planning & Zoning board, city hall, 7423 state Highway 6, 409-316-7234.6 p.m.: League City Council, council chambers, 200 W. Walker St., 281-554-1031.6 p.m.: Santa Fe Parks Board, city hall, 12002 state Highway 6, 409-925-6412.6:30 p.m.: Bayou Vista City Council, MUD Reception Hall, 2929 state Highway 6. Call 409-935-8348.7 p.m.: Dickinson City Council, city hall, council chambers, 4403 state Highway 3, 281-337-6217.Email city meetings to newsroom@galvnews.com. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTV stars open Galveston ice cream shop; seafood restaurant to replace Slim Chickens in League CityMan charged with assault, accused of pistol-whipping restaurant workerGrand jury returns indictment in 2020 Galveston causeway crashAuthorities identify woman killed in Friendswood driveway accidentAfter dike party chaos, Texas City considers ways to be better preparedFriendswood woman killed in driveway accident, police sayGalveston sees threat and opportunity in mainstreaming JuneteenthMan arrested in connection to Texas City woman found dead in carGubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke celebrates Juneteenth in GalvestonChild drowns in Texas City pool, police say CollectionsPort of Galveston hosts End of Watch Ride to Remember2022 Juneteeth Weekend continues on Galveston Island‘Flamingos’ flock to downtown Galveston for annual paradeCitizen of the Year 2022Star Spangled Carts parade through Galveston to honor military sacrifice Commented'Guns don’t kill people' is a lie (140) Question of the week: Should more extensive gun control measures be taken to counteract and prevent events such as mass shootings? (128) Guest commentary: We need far more than 'thoughts and prayers' (109) Time for NRA, Americans to say enough on school shootings (86) Blather left and right won't stop mass murders (84) Guest commentary: There are clear steps toward achieving gun safety (81) Today's Republican Party opposes liberty, justice for all (64) When is enough, enough? (63) It's a coordinated attempt to take down our republic (47) It's time to vote Randy Weber out of office (47)
