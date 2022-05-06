The Friendswood Public Library will offer its Rattle & Rhyme storytime at 10:10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Time storytime at 10:10 a.m. Tuesdays; and Preschool Storytime at 10:10 a.m. Wednesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. For information, call 281-482-7135.
A virtual teen tabletop role-playing game event for ages 13-18 will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Friendswood Public Library’s community chess nights will be at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Take your own board. All ages are welcome. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Toddler Storytime for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through May 17 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-949-3008.
Genealogy classes will be available at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Friendswood Public Library, 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Children’s Department of Moore Memorial Public Library will have its Preschool Storytime for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 18 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-949-3008.
The Mae S. Bruce Library will celebrate its 35th birthday with its expansion dedication celebration event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St. in Santa Fe. All are welcome. Bruce, Fretta Belle Pittman, Edith Vonciel Lambright and Dorothy Virginia Bailey will be honored. For information, contact Becky McClain, becky@maebrucelibrary.org or 409-925-5540.
The Friendswood Library Movie Night will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. “Hearts in Atlantis” will be shown. Admission is free; refreshments will be served. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Friendswood Library will present its Councilmember Storytime event at 10:10 a.m. Friday and May 20 at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. Mayor Mike Foreman, Trish Hanks and Steve Rockey will speak May 13; and Sally Branson, Brent Erenwert and Robert Griffon will speak May 20. For information, call 281-482-7135.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Animé & Manga Club at Moore Memorial Public Library will meet at 3:30 p.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For ages 12-18. For information, call 409-949-3008.
Outdoor family and pet portrait day will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 2 p.m. May 14 at the Moore Memorial Public Library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is required. For information, call 409-643-5977.
