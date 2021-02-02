The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Yoga Basics with Megan activity for ages 18 and older from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its Storytime: Virtual Zoom programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 31. For ages 2-5 and their parents/guardians. To sign up, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Pancakes & Stories event at 10 a.m. Saturday. Must pre-register; space is limited. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “The Healing Power of Meditation” for ages 18 and older at 2 p.m. Saturday via Zoom. Daya Sharma will lead the presentation. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its Zoom Saturday Stories at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays through March 27. To gain access, visit rosenberg-library.org/children-events or contact Heather Owens, howens@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its adult crafts to go for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 10 via Zoom. The group will make a set of heart earrings. To gain access to pick up craft supplies, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
