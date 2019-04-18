GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event (Bingo edition) will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The cost of lunch will be $12.
To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Easter Bake Sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out Friday at Prosperity Bank at 8300 state Highway 6.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. For information, call 409-986-9224.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “A Conversation with Sen. Ted Cruz” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For tickets and information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and Best Tasting Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at 6711 Stewart Road in Galveston;
• Build a Stand in La Marque from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at La Marque Public Works at 4916 Texas Ave., Suite C, in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District’s Industrial Trades Career Fair will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 30 at the Industrial Trades Center at 1400 Ninth Ave. N.
Employers are invited to come learn about the center’s mission and goals, meet student candidates and their parents, and discuss job potentials.
For information, call 409-916-0025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.