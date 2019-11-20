GALVESTON
The Ball High School JROTC will have its annual turkey shoot from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 4115 Ave. O (enter at the auditorium/flag pole entrance).
Five dollars per turkey target shooting three air rifle pellets is the fee.
For information, email markknight@gisd.org.
College of the Mainland will have the following events:
• Electric Guitar Trio Fall Concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fine Arts Room 117 on campus; admission is free;
• The theatre will present ”Peter and the Starcatcher” nightly at 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City; for information, visit www.com.edu/theatre;
• Vocal Arts will present “Essence of the Season” 7:30 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 E., in Dickinson; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1115 36th St., in Galveston; admission is free, call 409-933-8348; and
• COM will host its Native American Heritage Month event at noon Nov. 26 in its conference center, 1200 Amburn Road, in Texas City.
For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy is inviting families of its students to a Thanksgiving lunch during their child’s respective lunch times Friday at 2412 61st St.
Guests can take their own lunch or purchase a special Thanksgiving lunch for $5 at the school.
The lunch is open to families of PK3, first-, third-, fifth-, seventh-, and ninth-grade and 11th grade students.
For information, call 281-316-0001 or 409-750-9289.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Concert Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in the Fine Arts Building on its campus, 1200 Amburn Road.
Sparky Koerner will direct the band. For information, call 409-933-8348.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Dec. 17, Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools Galveston County will have its annual Hardship to Hope banquet from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Events at The Tasting Room, 3616 Church St.
Jamal Tate, managing partner of Inspirational Insights Consulting Group, will be the keynote speaker.
Tickets are $40 per person, $400 for a table, and $1,000 for a scholarship table.
For tickets and information, call Connie Hebert, 409-539-9055.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.