GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will offer its story hour program for ages 6 and younger at 11 a.m.; and at 2 p.m. for all ages Tuesdays at 13302 Sixth St.
Visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In: Green Screen Fun event from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present the Get Outer My Space: Exploring Our Feelings event at 10 a.m. Wednesday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 21 in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will host a chemistry roadshow presented by Jim Pennington at Texas A&M University at Galveston at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Recommended for ages 6-13 and their families. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Adult Board Game Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn at awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its hands-on children chemistry workshop for ages 10-14 at 10 a.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
Participants must RSVP. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Anime Club for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Preschool Story Time at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
