FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre will present its ninth annual Haunted House from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $10 per person at the door (cash only). Concessions also will be available.
For information, call 281-482-3413, Ext. 6514.
DICKINSON
The annual Dickinson Independent School District’s “Stuff the Bus” Food Drive will be from Monday through Nov. 8 at each of its campuses.
On Nov. 9, the district will board buses to collect the donations from each campus and deliver them to the M. I. Lewis Social Service Center’s food pantry.
Donations also can be dropped off at the district’s education support center at 2218 FM 517 E.
For information, call Tammy Dowdy at 281-229-6080.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Independent School District will present “Safety Tips for our Parents to help Stop School Threats” at 6 p.m. Monday at Blocker Middle School at 1800 Ninth Ave. N.
There will be information shared on what’s considered a threat and the consequences of those threats. In addition, there also will be information shared on what the district is doing new this year regarding mental health, the social and emotional learning programs for all students, and what else will be put in place for securing the school buildings.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org or call 409-916-0114.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call Sparky Koerner at 409-933-8347, or the fine arts office at 409-933-8348.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation’s 26th annual awards presentation and gala “A White Haute Affair” will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at South Shore Harbour Resort at 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships also are available.
For tickets and information, call 281-284-0174.
WEBSTER
Clear Creek Independent School District will have its annual Veterans Day Salute to Military and Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base Personnel at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Challenger Columbia Stadium at 1955 W. NASA Blvd.
Admission is free for active duty, guard reserves and retired military, and one guest. Must show proper ID.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net or call 281-284-0036.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.