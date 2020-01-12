GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its kindergarten round-up at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 720 23rd St.
Attendees will get to meet the kindergarten team and learn about the program. Children are welcome. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email cknauer@tesgalv.org.
For information, call 409-765-9391 or visit https://tesgalv.org.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a training session with Kids First Head Start Policy Council at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
The Santa Fe Independent School District’s board of trustees will have a workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Art Gallery will host “Luis Corpus: Hydrogen, Oxygen, Carbon” Jan. 21 through Feb. 19 at 1200 Amburn Road.
There will be a free public gallery talk from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Feb. 18.
For information, visit www.com.edu/gallery.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased from Jan. 21 through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Theatre will present “The Tin Woman” Jan. 23 through Feb. 9 at 1200 Amburn Road.
The show can be seen at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
For information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at 4800 W. Main St.
The school serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during its annual Martin Luther King Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the conference center on its campus at 1200 Amburn Road.
The free event also will include food and drinks for the first 300 people in attendance. For information, visit www.com.edu.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
