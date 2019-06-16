The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
Texas City Independent School District will have new student registration for grades K-12 from noon to 6 p.m. June 25 in its board room at 1700 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. For what items to take, visit www.tcisd.org.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District will be accepting registration for its prekindergarten program for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to noon July 1 and July 2 at its support center at 3906 Ave. T.
Enrollment packets can be found at gisd.org and must be completed beforehand. Students must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information, contact Mary Patrick, marypatrick@gisd.org or 409-766-5177.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
Texas City Independent School District will offer parents a chance to register students online at www.tcisd.org through Aug. 2.
Parents needing online assistance can utilize the computer lab July 9 and July 30 at Blocker Middle School, 1800 Ninth Ave. N., in Texas City, or July 16 at La Marque High School, 397 Duroux, in La Marque. Staff will be on hand to help from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9, July 16 and July 30.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreek educationfoundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
