GALVESTON
The Rosenberg Library Children’s Department will have its story time presentation at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through April 29 (none on March 11) at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Anti-Valentine’s Day Party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For ages 13-18. The group will watch “10 Things I Hate About You,” make duct tape roses and eat smelly snacks.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Public Library will have its Baby Story Time at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at 4411 state Highway 3.
For information, call 281-534-2391.
SANTA FE
The Journal Club for ages 10 and older will meet from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mae S. Bruce Library, 13302 Sixth St.
Attendees will learn how to express themselves through journal keeping.
For information, visit www.maebrucelibrary.org or call 409-925-5540.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Adult Trivia Night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Fox Room of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its “Choo-Choo Valentine’s Train” edible craft event at 1 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
For information, call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Making a Way — Quilting in the African American Tradition” at 4 p.m. Monday at 2310 Sealy St.
Children will leave with a paper quilt block from the Underground Railroad Quilt. Sharon Gillins will lead the presentation. Parents and grandparents are welcome.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 161.
GALVESTON
The Adult Book Club for ages 18 and older will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the McCullough Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
“The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton will be discussed.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
