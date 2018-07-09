GALVESTON
Galveston College will have registration for its fall semester from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information or to register, visit www.gc.edu or call 409-944-1230.
TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
The University of Houston-Clear Lake will have summer and fall registration available at www.uhcl.edu. Fall registration runs through Aug. 24. For information, email registrar@uhcl.edu or call 281-283-2525.
TEXAS CITY
Texas City Independent School District will have registration for returning students online through July 27 at www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
If you need help with online registration, existing students can get help from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 17 at La Marque High School; or at the same times Tuesday or July 24 at Blocker Middle School.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-316-6545, Ext. 1502.
GALVESTON
Galveston Independent School District, in collaboration with Moody Early Childhood Center and Head Start is accepting enrollment applications for island children from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday and July 17 at 1110 21st St.
Lunch applications also will be accepted Thursday.
For information, call 409-766-5172 or visit http://moodychildhoodcenter.org.
TEXAS CITY
Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center will have prekindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to noon July 16 through July 19, Aug. 6 and Aug. 8; and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at 1805 13th Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tcisd.org/backtoschool18.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
LA MARQUE
The College of the Mainland Cosmetology Dept. will have an open house and informational meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 16 at The Salon at COM at 11001 Delany Road, Suite 15009.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, meet instructors and tour the salon.
For information, call 409-933-8480.
Texas City Independent School District’s Foundation for the Future will be accepting nominations for its 13th annual Community Recognition Celebration, which will be Oct. 16 at the Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Nominees must be a graduate of Booker T. Washington, Central or Wolvin high schools, Texas City High School, Lincoln High School or La Marque High School. Nominations close July 31. For information, visit www.tcisd.org/recognition, email csilva@tcisd.org, or call 409-916-0108.
The deadline to apply for admittance into the nursing program at College of the Mainland has been extended to 5 p.m. Sept. 4. For information, visit www.com.edu/nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.