School briefs
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Art Gallery will host photographer Valeria Yaklin-Brown’s exhibit “Geography Lessons: Midpoints and Fault Lines” Thursday through Feb. 20 at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. For information, visit www.com.edu.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland board of trustees will meet at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the college’s conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, call 409-933-8438.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its community open house at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 in the worship center (building A) at 4800 W. Main St.
The school offers grades K-12.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
