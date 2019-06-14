TEXAS CITY
The Front Door Social and Charity Club will have its 26th annual Juneteenth Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday at Carver Park at 6415 Park Ave.
Food concessions will be sold from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds go toward the club’s scholarship program and other initiatives.
To sign up your team, call Russell Gary, 409-739-4361, or Kelvin “KBee” Boyd, 713-299-5041.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Bay Area Unit No. 6280 branch of the NAACP will have its Juneteenth brunch at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 2902 Ave. C.
Virgil Woods will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at www.naacpdba.com or at the door.
For information, call Kimberley Yancy, 713-320-2899 or email naacpdba@gmail.com.
GALVESTON
The Green Book Lecture & Shoebox Luncheon, sponsored by the Galveston Historical Foundation’s African-American Heritage Committee will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Menard Hall at 3302 Ave. O.
The event will be presented by Ruben and Toya Levi.
RSVP is required, as seating is limited.
To RSVP or get more information, visit www.galvestonhistory.org, or call Jami Durham, 409-765-3453.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth parade at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will begin at Stingaree Stadium and end at Rainbow Park at 800 Bay St.
Afterward, the Charles Brown Juneteenth Celebration will take place where live zydeco with J. Paul & The Zydeco Nubreedz will perform at 7 p.m.
For information, call 409-643-5990.
GALVESTON
The 40th annual Al Edwards’ Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the ballroom of Ashton Villa at 2312 Broadway.
The event is free and open to the public. Free breakfast will be provided by You Can’t Touch This.
For information, call Doug Matthews, 409-599-5520.
TEXAS CITY
The city of Texas City’s Juneteenth Committee will have its annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament Wednesday at 2800 Ted Dudley Drive.
Tee time will start at 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded and $10,000 Hole in One Prize will be available.
For information, call Charlie Brooks, 409-771-2701.
GALVESTON
The 154th annual Juneteenth Celebration will begin with a parade at noon and end with a picnic and dance showcase from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Wright Cuney Park at 718 41st St.
The parade route will begin at 26th and Winnie streets and then travel down Ball Street to Wright Cuney Park. The dance-off will begin at 2 p.m.
For information, call Jama Shabazz, 409-599-0155.
GALVESTON
The Nia Cultural Center will commemorate 400 years of African-American history with its International Day of Drumming and Healing program at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M.
Naomi Mitchell Carrier, Brooke Lewis, and Abu Bakr will be on program. A presentation of “The Thirteen,” by Ava Duvernay also will be shown.
For information, call Sue Johnson, 409-765-7086.
GALVESTON
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its annual Emancipation March and program Wednesday at 2015 Broadway.
From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., there will be an African Village featuring an African drum circle, exhibits, and children’s arts and crafts in the church’s parking lot. And, then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Emancipation March and program will take place.
Marchers should meet at 5:55 p.m. on the steps of the old Galveston County Courthouse at 722 21st St.
For information, email Sharon Gillins at sbgillins@gmail.com.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will have its Juneteenth celebration from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Thursday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be provided.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
LA MARQUE
The inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by the Juneteenth Committee of La Marque will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at Walter Feigle Park at 1009 Bayou Road.
The event will include food, drinks, music, a concert, spoken word, line dancing, and more.
For information, call 409-655-9261 or 409-457-2708.
