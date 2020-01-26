GALVESTON
Access Care of Coastal Texas will offer free confidential HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays (excluding holidays) at 707 23rd St.
For information, call 409-763-2437.
GALVESTON
The R.E.A.L. Program will be available from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays at the Old Central Cultural Center, 2627 Ave. M.
The licensed alcohol and drug abuse treatment center will offer a full range of treatment and education services for those needing help.
For information, call 409-443-5451.
LA MARQUE
Word of Faith Christian Life Center will offer its “Living in Faith” 12 Steps of Overcoming Addictions course from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays at 325 Westward St.
Credit hours for community service candidates also will be available.
For information, call 409-938-0565.
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Al-Anon Family Group will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays at the Rosa May Catching Annex Building, 15th Street and Avenue K (rear building).
For information, call 409-256-5954.
LEAGUE CITY
The University of Texas Medical Branch will present its Bring Your Lunch ‘n Learn Seminar from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 2.205 at 2240 Interstate 45 S.
For information, contact Kenneth Macpherson, ksmacphe@utmb.edu or 832-505-7560.
