GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer the following events today at 2310 Sealy St.:
• 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. — Baby time: Babies and their parents will get to enjoy songs, bounces, books, puppets and rhymes; and
• 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Story time: Engaging program featuring books, puppets, music and movement. For young children and their caregivers.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 135.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 at 10 a.m. today in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5983.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library will offer traditional story time for children at 11 a.m. Wednesdays at 1011 Bayou Road.
Intended for ages 5-9, but children of all ages are invited to attend.
Call 409-938-9270.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Tabletop Role-Playing Game events for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 15 in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Space is limited to the first six registrants to arrive.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its origami event for ages 10-12 at 2 p.m. today in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will have the following events at 2 p.m. on the following dates as a part of its summer program at 8005 Barry Ave.:
• Today — Get Crafty! We’re making drums; and
• Thursday — Get Ready For a Hawaiian Relay Race.
For information and a complete itinerary, call 409-986-7814, or visit the library’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will present its spin art event for ages 6-9 at 10 a.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-949-3007.
GALVESTON
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library will present Orbit from the Houston Astros for ages 6-13 at 11 a.m. Thursday at 2310 Sealy St.
Kelly Drinnen from the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary will be the guest speaker.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its book bash event for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the meeting room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Friday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5983.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Video Game Tournament — Super Smash Bros. for students in grades 7-12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
