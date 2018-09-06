TEXAS CITY
The testing center at College of the Mainland will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at 1200 Amburn Road.
For information, visit www.com.edu/testing-center, email testingcenter@com.edu, or call 409-933-8676.
GALVESTON
The Ball High School Tornette’s Junior Dance Camp will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym at 4115 Ave. O.
Registration is $25 per dancer. All dancers will perform at the football game on Sept. 14.
To register, visit www.ballhightornettes.com (registration also will be accepted at the door).
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Foundation will have its gala at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tanya Baker, William McGarvey, and Michael Navarro will be honored.
Tickets are $125 per person. To purchase, visit www.com.edu/giving/galatickets.
GALVESTON
The Galveston College Art Dept. will host its 38th annual student art exhibition through Sept. 28 in the Fine Arts Gallery on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
For information, contact John Stovall, jstovall@gc.edu or 409-944-1320.
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its fifth annual “Dine Out To Donate” event Oct 1; and its “Ride to Give” event is set for Oct. 5 through Oct. 7 on the Kemah Boardwalk.
Residents are invited to dine out at 64 participating restaurants on Oct. 1.
For information on both events, call 281-284-0174.
The Galveston Independent School District’s Educational Foundation will have its third annual Out to Eat for Education fundraiser Oct. 17 at several island eateries. Proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation’s Grants to Teachers and Schools program. For a list of participating restaurants or if your business would like to participate, visit www.GalvestonFoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
College of the Mainland will have a grand opening of its new conference center and the completion of other maintenance projects on its campus from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1200 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, visit www.com.edu or call 409-933-8438.
GALVESTON
Communities in Schools-Galveston County will have its annual From Hardship to Hope banquet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway.
Bill Milliken, founder and vice chairman of CIS, will be the guest speaker.
Tickets are $35, tables are $350, and corporate tables are $1,000, and includes a scholarship in your name.
For information, email Connie Hebert at chebertcisgalv@aol.com, Dolores Haley at doloreshaley@gisd.org, or call 409-765-5395.
Any child age 21 and younger who lives in Galveston County is eligible for medical and mental health services at any of the following clinics:
• Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston; call 409-766-5750;
• Crosby Middle School, 6625 FM 2004, in Hitchcock; call 409-316-6556;
• Calvin Vincent Early Childhood Center, 1805 13th Ave. N., in Texas City; 409-960-0720;
• Central Middle School, 3014 Sealy Ave., in Galveston; call 409-761-6216; and
• Austin Magnet School, 1514 Ave. N1/2, in Galveston; call 409-766-3516.
Medical services include needed immunizations (ages 0-18), treatment for minor illness, physicals and other services. Sports physicals are $5. Children 18 and younger must have a consent form signed by a parent before treatment.
To make an appointment for mental health services, call 409-766-5713.
