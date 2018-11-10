GOVERNMENT
• The U.S. District Courthouse will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Courthouse and all offices in Galveston County will be open Monday.
CITIES
• City offices in Galveston, Dickinson, Kemah, Friendswood and League City will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Bayou Vista, La Marque, Texas City, Jamaica Beach, Clear Lake Shores, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Tiki Island will be open Monday.
• There will be no trash pickup in Galveston Monday. Monday will be picked up Tuesday, and so on.
LIBRARIES
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed Monday.
• Helen Hall Library in League City and the Hitchcock Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.
• The Dickinson and Friendswood public libraries will be closed Monday.
• The Rosenberg Library, Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City, and Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be open Monday.
SCHOOLS
• Students in the Galveston, Clear Creek, Dickinson, Texas City, Friendswood, High Island, Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts, Upward Hope Academy, True Cross Catholic School, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Satori School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Mainland Preparatory Classical Academy, Abundant Life Christian School, Trinity Episcopal School, Holy Family Catholic School, O’Connell College Preparatory School and Odyssey Academy will have classes Monday.
• The University of Houston-Clear Lake, College of the Mainland, Galveston College and Texas A&M University at Galveston will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School and Pine Drive Christian School.
• Mail will not be delivered Monday. The post office will be closed Monday.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• Hometown Heroes Park in League City will be closed Sunday and Monday.
