The Dickinson Independent School District’s Education Foundation will present “Gator Tales” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DISDEDF. The reading initiative is aimed at fostering a love of reading among elementary students. If you’d like to participate as a guest reader, email Amanda Flannery, aflannery@dickinsonisd.org.
GALVESTON
Odyssey Academy will have its “Lettuce Eat!” Food Market for the Community event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at 2412 61st St.
Registration must be completed the same day and time as distribution.
For information, email Lynn Jones, ljones@odyacad.com, or Allie Hallback, ahallback@odyacad.com or call the school, 409-750-9289.
GALVESTON
Trinity Episcopal School will have its kindergarten round-up at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at 720 23rd St.
Attendees will get to meet the kindergarten team and learn about the program. Children are welcome. Must RSVP. To RSVP, email cknauer@tesgalv.org.
For information, call 409-765-9391 or visit https://tesgalv.org.
HOUSTON
The exhibition “African American Artists” will be showcased from Jan. 21 through March 21 in the art gallery of the University of Houston-Clear Lake, 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Fridays.
For information, visit www.uhcl.edu/art-gallery or call 281-283-2060.
LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian School will have its preview night at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at 4800 W. Main St.
The school serves grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
For information, visit www.bacschool.org or call 281-332-4814.
HOUSTON
Students from Galveston County are invited to attend an engineering career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Clear Lake High School, 2929 Bay Area Blvd.
Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by emailing info@engineersIRL.org. Admission is free to attend. For information, call Michelle Patrick-Krueger, 713-855-8056.
DICKINSON
The Dickinson High School Theatre Department will present its All-District musical “Newsies — The Broadway Musical” by Disney at 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 and Feb. 6 through Feb. 8; and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 in the auditorium of the school at 3800 Baker Drive.
Tickets are $10 per adult and $8 per student in advance, or $12 and $10 respectively at the door.
For information, call Marisa Hataway, 281-229-6469.
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will have its 20th anniversary gala Feb. 8 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd.
“Flappers and Dappers” is the theme. For tickets and information, email aadair@fisdk12.net or call 281-996-6655.
Optimist International Essay Contest is accepting submissions for its annual scholarship contest through Feb. 10. Contestants must write an essay on “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you Imagine?” Open to middle and high school students in the Galveston Independent School District ages 19 and younger. For information, contact Diane Moore, dm1@sbcglobal.net or 409-789-6330.
The Friendswood Independent School District’s Education Foundation will accept donations toward its annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign through March 6. To donate, visit www.FISDFoundation.com. For information, contact Ashley Adair, aadair@fisdk12.net or 281-996-6655.
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
