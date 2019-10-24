LA MARQUE
The La Marque High School Class of 2020 and student council will have a haunted house fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the high school, 300 Vauthier Road.
Admission is $5 per person and candy will be given to all attendees. Take a can good and get $1 off admission.
For information, email jurps@tcisd.org, bbell@tcisd.org, or call 409-938-4261.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Historical Society will host its ninth annual Historween Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the old Friendswood Junior High School, 402 Laurel St. (across from the Perry home).
For information, visit the group’s Facebook page.
TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Chapter of Black Ex Students of Texas will have its costume and casino party fundraiser from 8 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday at Stuttgarden Plaza inside Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For information and tickets, call Dedrick Johnson, 409-939-8102 or visit http://blackexes.net/about-us.
DICKINSON
Area first responders are invited to a reception in honor of National First Responders Day from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Eugene Kranz Junior High School, 12850 FM 3436.
Breakfast treats, thank you notes and door prizes will be included in the celebration, which is being coordinated by the school’s Family and Consumer Science.
For information, call 281-229-6080.
The Santa Fe Independent School District board of trustees will have a workshop meeting at 5 p.m. and then its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at 4133 Warpath in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-3526.
GALVESTON
Galveston College Cosmetology will have its sixth annual Halloween hair and makeup contest at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in its Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on campus, 4015 Ave. Q.
The free event will showcase the artistry of cosmetology students as they transform models in a Halloween-themed competition. For information, visit www.gc.edu.
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Education Foundation will have its 19th annual awards presentation and gala Nov. 2 at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center, 2500 South Shore Blvd.
Tickets are available at www.ClearCreek EducationFoundation.org. For information, call 281-284-0174.
SANTA FE
Santa Fe High School will have its annual Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 11 in the school’s gym, 16000 state Highway 6.
Students, district employee veterans, and local veterans will be recognized. There also will be a small reception for local veterans in the foyer of the auditorium afterward.
For information, contact Karlee Custer, karlee.custer@sfisd.org or 409-927-3100, Ext. 3103.
FRIENDSWOOD
Cline Elementary School will have its Harvest for the Holidays food drive Nov. 4 through Nov. 20 at 505 Briarmeadow.
The community is asked to drop off can goods at the front office.
For information, call Michelle Bowman, 281-482-1201.
