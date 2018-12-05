GALVESTON
Festival of Lights and ICE LAND Pole-to-Pole at Moody Gardens will be open daily through Jan. 6 at 1 Hope Blvd.
Value Days hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Festival of Lights. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ICE LAND); and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for Festival of Lights.
On Christmas Day, ICE LAND will be open from noon to 10 p.m., and Festival of Lights will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For information and tickets, visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season or call 409-744-4673.
LA MARQUE
Magical Winter Lights will be open daily — including holidays — through Jan. 6 at Gulf Greyhound Park at 1000 FM 2004.
Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Admission is $22 for ages 13 and older, and $13 for ages 4-12 and ages 65 and older. Ages 3 and younger are free.
For tickets and information, visit magicalwinterlights.com or call RoShelle Salinas at 281-509-1682.
DICKINSON
The 21st annual Dickinson Festival of Lights will be daily from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23 at Paul Hopkins Park at 1000 FM 517.
Admission is free.
No parking will be available at the park. There will be free parking and shuttle buses running from the Dickinson Plaza Shopping Center at Exit No. 19, FM 517 on the Interstate 45 N. feeder road.
For information, visit dfoltx.com or call Charles Suderman at 713-906-4924.
LA MARQUE
The city of La Marque will have its Rockin’ in a Winter Wonderland Holiday Parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Afterward, the lighting of the Christmas tree, visits with Santa Claus, and popcorn and hot chocolate will be served at Walter Feigle Park at 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque.
To enter parade and get route information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
KEMAH
The city of Kemah is accepting registration for its Candy Land Christmas Lighted Parade at www.kemah-tx.gov.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bay Area Houston Visitor Center at 604 Bradford Ave.
For information, call Brenda Miller-Fergerson at 281-334-1611.
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood High School Theatre Dept. will present “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sundayin the Myrlene Kennedy Auditorium on its campus at 702 Greenbriar.
Tickets are $15. For information, call Amy Thornton at 281-482-3413.
BAYOU VISTA
The Bayou Vista annual Christmas Boat Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.
If you would like to participate, registration can be found at www.bvboatparade.com.
FRIENDSWOOD
The city of Friendswood and Keep Friendswood Beautiful will have its 11th annual Santa in the Park event from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Stevenson Park at 1100 S. Friendswood Drive.
Photos with Santa will begin at 3 p.m., the parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the tree lighting and fireworks show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
For a complete itinerary, visit www.ci.friendswood.tx.us.
TEXAS CITY
The College of the Mainland Jazz Ensemble will host a “Jazzy Holiday Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the college’s Fine Arts Building at 1200 Amburn Road.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
