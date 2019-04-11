Ribbon cuttings
Texas City
9 a.m. Thursday: GreenEco Builders at Marlow Lake, 3421 Central City Blvd.
3:30 p.m. April 29: College of the Mainland Student Center, 1200 Amburn Road.
La Marque
3:30 p.m. Tuesday: Wild Bill’s, 11001 Delany Road.
•••
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
Texas First Bank is inviting the community to its Shred Day! event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3232 Palmer Highway in Texas City and 111 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. Take your old bank statements and other personal documents to have them professionally shredded and recycled.
WEBSTER
The New Horizons Morning Network Group will meet from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N.
For information, call Terry Hudson, 409-761-5581.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce Ladies Who Lunch event (Bingo edition) will be at 11:30 a.m. April 18 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The cost of lunch will be $12.
To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Easter Bake Sale from 9 a.m. until all sold out April 19 at Prosperity Bank at 8300 state Highway 6.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund. For information, call 409-986-9224.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its “A Conversation with Sen. Ted Cruz” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19 in the Moody Ballroom of the Moody Gardens Hotel at 1 Hope Blvd.
For tickets and information, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Build a Stand, Spark a Dream and Best Tasting Contest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at 6711 Stewart Road in Galveston;
• Build a Stand in La Marque from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 at La Marque Public Works at 4916 Texas Ave., Suite C, in La Marque;
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Industrial Trade Show from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. May 7 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Town & Auction event May 9 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $7.50 for children.
Visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.