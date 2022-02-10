The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library is accepting votes for the 2021-22 Texas Bluebonnet Award program through today at rosenberg-library.org or at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For criteria, questions or to cast a ballot, contact Karen Stanley, kstanley@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its Valentine’s Story Time with Pete the Cat, Bunnies, Hearts, and Clifford the Big Red Dog at 2 p.m. today at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. The event also will be livestreamed on the library’s Facebook page. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. today via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Hitchcock Public Library will have its storytime with Clifford the Big Red Dog at 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Attendees will get to take pictures, as well as the opportunity to take home a craft, too. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “Bird’s Eye View on Behavior” course with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14 via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Hitchcock Public Library is seeking volunteers to help with sewing and piecing lap quilts plus crocheting afghans during its Sewing Bee from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. Donations for thread and battling are needed. For information, call 409-354-1477 or 409-986-7814.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present “Unraveling at Rosenberg — A Textile Arts Meetup” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. Refreshments will be provided. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of The Friendswood Library will present its Black, White & Read “Night Circus” Gala at 7 p.m. March 5 at the library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit librarygala.com.
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. “Stolen Hours” by Allen Eskens and others will be discussed. Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
