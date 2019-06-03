School briefs
The Galveston County Community Action Council’s Head Start Program is accepting applications for children ages 3-4 for the 2019-20 school year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The program offers free full-day early childhood development services to age and income-eligible children. For locations and required documents to register, call 409-692-0251 or 409-762-9019.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Independent School District’s Kids First Head Start will be accepting applications for the 2019-20 school year at 5701 FM 2004.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Thursday, and Aug. 5 through the remainder of the school year. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Sept. 1.
For information and eligibility requirements, call Kahne Girouard or Shirley Alexander at 409-316-6541.
The Clear Creek Independent School District’s Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual awards set for Nov. 2. Nomination forms are available at clearcreekeducation foundation.org and are due by Aug. 1. For information, call Kelsey McNeil, 281-284-0174.
Clear Creek Independent School District is accepting online registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten at www.ccisd.net/enroll. And, all campuses will be reopened to receive required documentation from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 5.
