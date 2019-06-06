Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.