TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Make It With Cardboard activity for ages 5-12 at 10 a.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will present “Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes” for ages 12-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will present No Bones About It at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
SANTA FE
The Mae S. Bruce Library will have its Read to Rover program from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at 13302 Sixth St.
Time slots at 6 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. will be available for each of the dogs. For school-aged children.
For information, call 409-925-5540.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its Lego Free Build activity for ages 6-14 at 10 a.m. Fridays through June 28 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Drop-In Baby Play Date event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday in its children’s department at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will show the movie “Ender’s Game” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Popcorn and soda will be provided. For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library is inviting teens ages 12-18 to its Board Game Friday event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through June 28 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
DICKINSON
The Friends of the Dickinson Library will have their used book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4411 state Highway 3.
Donations of magazines, paperback and hardback books, DVD’s and puzzles will be accepted during normal library hours.
For information, call 281-534-3812.
GALVESTON
The Saturday Morning Book Club will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Things Fall Apart,” by Chinua Achebe will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Public Library will start signing up students for its summer programs from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 8005 Barry Ave.
Face painting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m.; and balloon twisting will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For information, visit www.hitchcockpubliclibrary.org or call 409-986-7814.
GALVESTON
Author Whitney Vandiver will have a book release and signing of her new novel “Oleanders in June” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St.
Casey Greene, published author and Rosenberg Scholar, also will discuss Galveston and The 1900 Storm.
For information, visit www.whitneyvandiver.com.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Public Library and the Galveston County Food Bank will offer Kidz Pacz during its School’s Out Hunger’s Not campaign at 1011 Bayou Road.
Program volunteers will deliver free packs of kid friendly, ready to eat food each week during the summer months.
Pre-registration is required, but the program is free and available to youth ages 3-18. To sign up, visit www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call the library at 409-938-9270.
TEXAS CITY
The Moore Memorial Public Library will offer its summer reading program for all ages through June 29 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
For information, call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Friends of Rosenberg Library Book Shop sells gently used donated books for adults and children in all categories of fiction and nonfiction from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays on the second floor of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Purchases of books in the shop helps to buy new books for the library.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-789-0603.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer an adult conversational English class from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
To register, call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will offer its Paws to Read event at 11 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 at 2310 Sealy St.
Beginning readers will get to practice their reading skills with Cory, the book-loving dog.
To sign up, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or stop by the children’s desk.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Teen Gaming event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the Wortham Auditorium (June 17 and July 1 in Fox Room) of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
Board games, Mario Kart, and Smash Bros on the Wii U will be available.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library will have its Chess for Kids event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 19 in the children’s department of the library at 2310 Sealy St.
For information, visit www.rosenberg-library.org or call George A. Laiacona Jr., 713-252-4127.
GALVESTON
The Monday Night Book Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Robbie Farmer Memorial Library at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
“Prague Spring” by Simon Mawer will be discussed.
Call Joan Hyatt, 409-763-1657.
TEXAS CITY
Moore Memorial Public Library will offer Toddlerific Story Time for ages 1-3 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays through June 25 in the Walter Holland Meeting Room of the library, 1701 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free, but space is limited.
Call 409-643-5977.
GALVESTON
The Reference Services team will offer its Library eBooks tutorials at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the second floor of the library, 2310 Sealy St.
Participants will get hands on assistance with your tablet, phone, or other smart device.
Email reference@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 115.
