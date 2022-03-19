A paint and sip activity for ages 18 and older will be available from 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Monday via Zoom. Darcie of Paint Sip and Sea will teach the class. The class is free. To sign up and schedule a time to pick up materials, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Adult Animé and Manga Club for ages 18 and older at Rosenberg Library will meet from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wortham Auditorium of the library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Sheronda Carter, scarter@rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Friends of the Hitchcock Public Library will have its spring book/rummage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through March 26 at 8005 Barry Ave. in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-986-7814.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library will have its annual book sale from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday (members only); noon to 5:45 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Randall Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will do ceramic mug painting with Clay Cup Studios. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will host its Rosenberg Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26 at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org/rosenberg-day-festival or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 144.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will present Tarot Cards: Their History and Use with Kristina Mosbo Part 1, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 29 and April 26 (part 2) via Zoom. Space is limited. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Meet Phylicia French, author of “Sis, You are the Universe” from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 31 in the Fox Room of Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To register, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.