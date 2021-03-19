GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute and the University of Texas at Arlington will offer its “Update for EPA Outreach Trainer” environmental course Thursday and Friday at 320 Delany Road. To register, call 817-272-2581, 866-906-9190, or visit www.uta.edu/ded/osha or email osha@uta.edu. For information, contact Cindy Lewis, clewis1@com.edu, or visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its 51st annual banquet Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ at 21361 Interstate 45 N. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end of month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. April 6 at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. Call 409-684-5940.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at José’s Restaurant at 1021 state Highway 87. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber’s office at 1750 state Highway 87. For information, call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 32nd annual golf tournament May 10 at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road. To sign up and get more information, contact Jill Pyles, jpyles@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N. An update on the new ammonia plant will be presented by Gulf Coast Ammonia/Air Products. RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
