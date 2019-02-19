School briefs
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Independent School District will host its inaugural virtual town hall meeting on the dangers of a new teen trend: vaping/juuling from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Black Box Theatre at Clear Creek High School at 2305 E. Main St.
Amanda McLauchlin, coalition manager for the Bay Area Alliance Youth & Families, will lead the presentation.
The town hall will be streamed live on the district’s website at www.ccisd.net.
For information, visit www.ccisd.net/vapingfacts.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland will celebrate Black History Month with an event from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in its conference center at 1200 Amburn Road.
Gary Wilson, Patricia Oversny, and Debra Ramsey will be the presenters. Food and drinks will be served afterward.
For information, email lbush@com.edu or 409-933-8413.
TEXAS CITY
The Heritage Club at Texas City High School will present its Black History program “Success Always Leaves Footprints” at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its school’s auditorium at 1431 Ninth Ave. N.
Admission is free and open to the public.
For information, call 409-916-0114.
TEXAS CITY
College of the Mainland’s Art Gallery will host photographer Valeria Yaklin-Brown’s exhibit “Geography Lessons: Midpoints and Fault Lines” through Wednesday at 1200 Amburn Road.
An artist talk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The exhibit and artist talk is free and open to the public.
For information, visit www.com.edu.
GALVESTON
Galveston College will present “Internships: The Power to Change Lives” at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on its campus at 4015 Ave. Q.
Anne Powers, an aerospace engineer, will lead the presentation.
The lecture is free and open to the public. For information, visit www.gc.edu.
GALVESTON
There will be an informational meeting on a trip to the Galapagos Islands in 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Galveston Independent School District’s Scott Elementary School building at 4116 Ave. N1/2.
For information, email Matthew Neighbors at neighborsmatthew@gmail.com.
The Hitchcock Independent School District board of trustees will have its regular meeting and public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 7801 Neville in Hitchcock. For agenda, visit www.hitchcockisd.org.
TEXAS CITY
The Dickinson Education Foundation will have its 12th annual fundraising gala at 6 p.m. March 1 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Items are needed for the live and silent auctions. Sponsorships also are available.
Tickets are $100 per person. For information, call Gloria Greene at 832-689-2988.
