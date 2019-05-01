LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45.
Membership is free.
Call Susan Johnston, 409-741-8111, or Kandi Harris, 281-481-1818.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Network Alliance group meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays (excluding holidays) at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St.
The group is a great opportunity to meet others, spread the word about your business, and learn how to become involved in helping local charities. Membership is free.
Call JessieAnn Bradshaw, 409-766-0350.
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have the following Galveston County Lemonade Day events:
• Lemonade Day — Support Young Entrepreneurs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at various locations across Galveston County; and
• Lemonade Day Spirit Day at 8 a.m. May 11 at Schlitterbahn at 2026 Lockheed Road in Galveston.
For more detailed information, visit lemonadeday.org, www.GalvestonChamber.com, or call 409-763-5326.
The Galveston Ladies Business Lunch Group will meet at noon Tuesday at a location TBD (to find out where, you must call one of the contacts below).
The group promotes friendship, networking, and marketing ideas for all ladies in the Galveston area.
Contact Sabrina Stokley, tripleheartfarm@gmail.com or 832-890-3851, or Joni Lee Hall, jonileeh@yahoo.com or 409-443-1052.
CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87.
Call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 7 Hope Blvd.
Former First Lady, Laura Bush, will be the keynote speaker.
For information, contact Frances Moody at fmoody@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its Taste of the Town & Auction event May 9 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $7.50 for children.
For tickets and information, visit www.tclmchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
Leadercast Galveston County will be May 10 at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany Road in La Marque; and Leadercast Clear Lake will be May 10 at Star Cinema Grill at 702 Baybrook Mall in Friendswood. For tickets and information, visit www.topstarevents.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals of the Mainland Luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. May 15 at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
To RSVP, email kaela@texascitychamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N.
Tom Muñoz, city of Texas City emergency manager, and Mike Matranga, director of security and school safety at Texas City Independent School District, will be the guest speakers.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by May 13 by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com or 409-945-0492.
LA MARQUE
The Gulf Coast Safety Institute at College of the Mainland will offer its Drone Pilot Test Prep Course at the following times and dates at 320 Delany Road:
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 17 and May 23; and 8 a.m. to noon May 24; and
• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 23 and Aug. 29; and 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 30.
To sign up, visit www.com.edu/gcsi.
The Rotary Club of Galveston is accepting nominations for its inaugural Galveston Employee of the Year Award initiative through June 1 at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3808. Nominees must work in Galveston, but don’t have to reside on the island or be affiliated with the Rotary Club to be considered. For information, contact Ulli Budelmann at budelmann5910@comcast.net, or Ruth Finkelstein-Suhler at leahone@aol.com.
