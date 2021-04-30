CRYSTAL BEACH
The Bolivar Chamber of Commerce will have its board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Joe Faggard Center, 1750 state Highway 87. Call 409-684-5940.
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays (excluding holidays) at the International House of Pancakes, 6406 Interstate 45. Membership is free. For information, call Kandi Harris, 713-205-4045.
WEBSTER
The Webster Chapter of the Bay Area Networking Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Fridays (excluding holidays) at Rudy’s BBQ, 21361 Interstate 45 N. Membership is free. For information, call April Ciccarello, 409-747-1317.
GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce will have its 32nd annual golf tournament May 10 at the Galveston Country Club at 14228 Stewart Road. To sign up and get more information, contact Jill Pyles, jpyles@galvestonchamber.com or 409-763-5326. Visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber U will have its Tech Tools workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at its offices at 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Beth Ziesenis will be the guest speaker.
Limited seating with social distancing and masking. Registration is $30 for members and $40 for all others; includes lunch. To register, call Jessica Spangle at 409-935-1408.
GALVESTON
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business group will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at Sea Star Base, 7509 Broadway.
Registration is $20 for members and $30 for all others. To register, visit www.TCLMchamber.com, email Jessica@texascitychamber.com, or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals group will have a networking event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 13 at Texas City Live Bar & Grill at 622 6th St. N. For information, visit www.TCLMchamber.com or call 409-935-1408.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Community Advisory Council will meet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 20 at the Showboat Pavilion at 416 6th St. N. An update on the new ammonia plant will be presented by Gulf Coast Ammonia/Air Products. Attendees are asked to RSVP by contacting José Boix at jaboix@aol.com.
WEBSTER
The Bay Area Networking Group will have its end-of-month mixer from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 25 at Chuy’s Tex-Mex at 20975 Interstate 45 N. For information, call Jan McGovern, 281-910-2500.
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Hurricane Forecast & Emergency Preparedness business luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. Eric Berger, of Space City Weather, will be the featured speaker.
For tickets, reserved tables, and information, contact Jessica Spangle, jessica@texascitychamber.com or 409-935-1408.
The Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will have its Lunch ‘N Learn Social Media event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 10. Space is limited. To register, call 409-684-5940.
GALVESTON
Galveston College is offering free training for businesses in response to COVID-19. Funds are available for training and retraining existing full-time employees, as well as furloughed and laid-off employees and new hires. For information, contact Rick Segura, rsegura@gc.edu or 409-944-1292.
Email business calendar items to business@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.