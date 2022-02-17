The Children’s Department at Rosenberg Library will present a story fair at 10 a.m. select Thursdays via Zoom. Preregistration is required by calling 409-763-8854, Ext. 161. Recommended for ages 3-5. For information, visit rosenberg-library.org.
The Children’s Department of Rosenberg Library is encouraging children to sign up for its 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Reading Challenge during normal library hours at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For children who haven’t entered kindergarten. To sign up, visit rosenberg.beanstack.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its trivia night event for ages 18 and older from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Fox Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. For information, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
Rosenberg Library will have its virtual teen animé event for ages 13-18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays (excluding holidays). To sign up, contact Dustan Archer, darcher@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 140.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its Dungeons and Dragons event for ages 18 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the McCullough Room of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. To sign up, email Ashley Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will offer its “Spring Migration” course with Kristine Rivers of Birding for Fun for ages 18 and older from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The class is free. To gain access, contact Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friendswood Public Library will offer genealogy classes at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at 416 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood. No registration required. For information, call 281-482-7135.
The Adult Department of Rosenberg Library will have its coastal crafts event from 4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Wortham Auditorium of the library at 2310 Sealy Ave. in Galveston. The group will make wire wrap knot bracelets. To sign up, email Ash Welborn, awelborn@rosenberg-library.org or call 409-763-8854, Ext. 173.
The Friends of The Friendswood Library will present its Black, White & Read “Night Circus” Gala at 7 p.m. March 5 at the library at 416 S. Friendswood Drive. Tickets are $100 per person. Tickets are limited. To purchase, visit librarygala.com.
